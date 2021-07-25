Kerala vet doc gets patent for biodiesel from chicken waste

On blending side, he said, for old diesel engines his biodiesel can be blended at a ratio of 80:20, while for new CDREi engines, it the reverse--20:80. About commercialisation, he said a team from Hindustan Petroleum visited him last Friday, adding after the lockdowns he and the HPCL team would meet the Tamil Nadu veterinary university to negotiate the commercials as the patent is granted to the varsity. Whether he'd begin commercial production on his own, given that the 2018 biofuel policy removes licence for producing and selling such fuels, he answered in the negative saying business is not his forte but research and that he would be happy drawing a royalty from licence holder.