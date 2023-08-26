Kerala vigilance probe row: Court rejects plea seeking against CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 03:00 PM IST
The petition was filed by social activist Gireesh Babu, alleging financial transactions between a private mineral company and her daughter's IT firm, but was dismissed due to lack of evidence.
The Special Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha in Kochi on 26 August dismissed a plea seeking vigilance inquiry against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter, and others in connection with alleged financial transactions between a private mineral company and her IT firm, reported news agency PTI.