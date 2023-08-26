The Special Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha in Kochi on 26 August dismissed a plea seeking vigilance inquiry against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter, and others in connection with alleged financial transactions between a private mineral company and her IT firm, reported news agency PTI.

The petition was filed by social activist Gireesh Babu but was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

According to details, Gireesh Babu's petition sought a probe into the 'illegal financial transactions, coming under the ambit of bribery, carried out between the accused persons,' in connection with mining and other 'business interests' of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

ALSO READ: 100 crore Kerala Cooperative Bank fraud case: ED raid at my house 'pre-planned', says Ex-Minister A C Moideen

Apart from Veena T and Vijayan, the petition had also arraigned former leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and senior Congress leader, Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League leaders P K Kunhalikutty and V K Ibrahimkunju, Veena's IT firm, CMRL and others.

Recently, a controversy erupted over certain financial transactions between CMRL and the Chief Minister's daughter Veena, and her IT firm.

The issue came to the fore after a Malayalam daily recently reported that the CMRL had paid a total of ₹1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

Citing the recent ruling of an interim board for settlement, the news report said that the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services. Even though no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid every month "due to her relationship with a prominent person", the report added.

With agency inputs.