Kerala wants centre to rejig its hotspots for a more 'factual' classification

ERNAKULAM : Kerala wants a different classification method of its covid-19 hot spots, which is more "factual" and "reflects the ground reality better", even as it abides by the central guidelines for the lockdown, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

If the state has its way, 10 out of the total 14 districts in Kerala will exit lockdown partially or fully on 20 April, as against only eight under the current classification.

With 147 active patients and 245 recoveries, the positive cases are now as low as 38% of the total 394 cases in the state, as the virus infection curve continues to drastically decline.

The alternative classification was discussed and approved in a cabinet meeting earlier on the day and is based on dividing the state into four clusters under two criteria— their number of active cases and consistency in reporting fresh cases, said Vijayan. The central norms for most-infected hotspots, known as the red-districts, are also the same, but does not reflect the ground reality in some parts, he said.

"We have decided to fully abide by the central guidelines for the lockdown, and to give some relaxations to non-hotspots. Airlines, railways, public transportation will remain shut across the state. Educational institutions, movie theaters, religious places of worships will be continue to be banned. And state borders will remain sealed. But we have written to the center for some reclassifications on the hotspots," he said.

According to the center's list, the hotspots in Kerala are six— Kasargod with 61 active covid-19 cases, Kannur with 45 cases, Malappuram with nine cases, Ernakulam with three cases, Thiruvananthapuram with two cases and Pathanamthitta with six cases. Kerala government, but, wants to reduce it to four districts— incidentally, the cluster of northern districts in the list.

Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta should be excluded from the list as they have only a few active cases and have not been posting a lot of fresh cases for the past few weeks, said Vijayan.

Instead, Kozhikode, another northern district, should be classified as a hotspot, which has reported nine active cases, one of the highest increases, in the past week, he said. The red districts will be clubbed together as a cluster and strict lockdown will be implemented in these four ones until 3 May, said Vijayan.

Kerala will request to make a second cluster, said Vijayan, which will have Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kollam (five active positive cases) and provide them partial exit from the lockdown by 20 April if conditions better.

A third cluster will be formed with Alappuzha with three active cases, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad with two cases, and Thrissur and Wayanad with one case each, said Vijayan. Partial relaxation will be applicable to the third cluster from 20 April, but state-wide restrictions like suspension of public transport and mass gatherings will apply, he said. But micro-hotspots in these districts will be completely shut, he added.

The rest two out of the state's total 14 districts— Kottayam and Idukki— will be seen as a fourth cluster and allowed to function normally, he said. Idukki, but, shares border with Tamil Nadu, so some special restrictions will apply, Vijayan added.

"All over the state, masks are mandatory for people to come out. There will be measures provided for washing hands in the street. Factories will be allowed to open in non-hotspots but with checks such as 50% attendances, health screening, specific entry-exit points, special vehicles for travel and so on. Agricultural markets, cooperative societies will be allowed to function. Government offices, panchayat, village, Akshaya centers will also be opened," said Vijayan.