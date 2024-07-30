Hello User
Watch: Watchman halts train in Kerala amid heavy rain, several trains cancelled. List here

Watch: Watchman halts train in Kerala amid heavy rain, several trains cancelled. List here

Livemint

  • A stationary watchman halted train between Valathol Nagar and Wadakancheri because of heavy rain

The stationary watchman stopped train no. 16526 between Valathol Nagar-Wadakancheri due to heavy rain. (Photo: ANI)

A stationary watchman halted the train between Valathol Nagar and Wadakancheri because of heavy rain and water flow on the tracks in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

Due to significant waterlogging reported between Valathol Nagar and Wadakanchery, several trains have been partially cancelled today. See the list:

1. Train No. 16305 Ernakulam - Kannur Intercity Express will be short terminated at Thrissur.

2. Train No. 16791 Tirunelveli - Palakkad Palaruvi Expres will be short-terminated at Aluva.

3. Train No. 16302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur Venad Express will be short-terminated at Chalakkudy.

The death toll from the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district has increased to 23, as reported by State Health Minister Veena George. Among the victims, four people, including a child, were killed in Chooralmala town, while a one-year-old child from a Nepalese family died in Thondernad village, according to local authorities.

A total of 225 Army personnel have been deployed for rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad as landslides claim 11 lives, officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

