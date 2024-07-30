A stationary watchman halted the train between Valathol Nagar and Wadakancheri because of heavy rain and water flow on the tracks in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to significant waterlogging reported between Valathol Nagar and Wadakanchery, several trains have been partially cancelled today. See the list:

1. Train No. 16305 Ernakulam - Kannur Intercity Express will be short terminated at Thrissur.

2. Train No. 16791 Tirunelveli - Palakkad Palaruvi Expres will be short-terminated at Aluva.

3. Train No. 16302 Thiruvananthapuram - Shoranur Venad Express will be short-terminated at Chalakkudy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The death toll from the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district has increased to 23, as reported by State Health Minister Veena George. Among the victims, four people, including a child, were killed in Chooralmala town, while a one-year-old child from a Nepalese family died in Thondernad village, according to local authorities.

A total of 225 Army personnel have been deployed for rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad as landslides claim 11 lives, officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

