Wayanad landslides: Kerala's Wayanad district has been ravaged by relentless rains and severe winds, leading to devastating landslides that have claimed over 130 lives. On Wednesday, rescue teams worked around the clock to save trapped victims and retrieve bodies despite harsh weather. Amid the tragic chaos a family from Mundakkai claimed to have narrowly avoided tragedy due to the decisive action of the woman of the house. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the Times of India, Shakkira Alis urged her family to relocate from their Mundakkai home to Meppadi, a larger town about 16 kilometers away, when severe rainfall hit Wayaand district. Her decision was driven by fears of a potential disaster as Kerala faced intense downpours on Monday night.

Despite her husband Mohammed Alis’s assurances, Shakkira Alis insisted on relocating to Meppadi, and eventually, the family complied with her decision, according to the Times of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The family moved to their Meppadi home, and by Tuesday morning, they realized the full extent of Shakkira Alis's foresight. Notably, the Alis household is the only structure still standing in Mundakkai, which is now covered in debris and mud from the landslides, as Mohammad Alis reported to the Times of India.

Mohammad Alis described the recent landslide in Mundakkai as an unprecedented event, noting that the area has generally been ‘safe’ from natural disasters. He speculated that the landslide likely originated from Velladipara, located approximately one kilometer uphill from Mundakkai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our area has been safe from natural disasters. When we left for Meppadi, we urged others to move to safer locations, but they dismissed our concerns," Alis told ToI.

Days of torrential monsoon rains have severely impacted Kerala, particularly the Wayanad district, hampering relief efforts due to blocked roads.

The sole bridge connecting the hardest-hit villages of Chooralmala and Mundakkai has been washed away, forcing rescue teams to use a makeshift zipline to transport bodies on stretchers across the treacherous floodwaters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The series of catastrophic landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district has resulted in at least 158 fatalities and over 200 injuries, with the death toll likely to rise as rescue operations continue.

However, on Wednesday MoS Home Nityanand Rai while addressing the Rajya Sabha said “133 bodies recovered so far".

More than 180 individuals are still missing, and over 300 homes have been completely destroyed in the affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

