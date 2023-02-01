Kerala weather update: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday advised everyone to be cautious and requested fishermen to return to shore by tonight after the weatherman predicted rain and thunderstorms in Kerala for the next couple of days.

He said that no one should venture into the sea for fishing till the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s warning is in force, according to the news agency PTI.

The chief minister, in a Facebook post, also elaborated on the precautions to be taken by the public to avoid being struck by lightning as the Met department has predicted isolated instances of thunderstorms in the state.

“There is a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal due to which there would be rainfall and thunderstorms in southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala, accompanied by squally winds," the weather forecasting agency said in its national bulletin.

“The seas are expected to be rough and therefore, fishermen are advised not to venture into the southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, and along and off Sri Lanka, south Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal coasts till February 2. Fishermen out at sea off Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts are advised to return to the coasts by January 31," the IMD bulletin read.

In addition, he also advised children to avoid playing outdoors or on terraces in cloudy weather, in view of IMD predictions. He also cautioned against going on treks or traveling on two-wheelers, fishing, and bathing in water bodies during thunderstorms, PTI reported.

Kerala has been witnessing isolated instances of rain in some parts of the state in the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, the weather office also said that for the next 5-6 days cold wave in Northwest India is an “unlikely" phenomenon. The forecast came after cold wave conditions reduced in many parts of north India on Sunday and Monday.

(With PTI inputs)