Kerala weather: CM advises caution after rain, thunderstorm predictions
Kerala weather predictions: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that no one should venture into the sea for fishing till the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s warning is in force.
Kerala weather update: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday advised everyone to be cautious and requested fishermen to return to shore by tonight after the weatherman predicted rain and thunderstorms in Kerala for the next couple of days.
