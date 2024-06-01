Kerala weather: Red alert for heavy rainfall issued in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode | See full IMD forecast
The IMD has issued a red alert in the Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts of Kerala. The state has been experiencing heavy rain in isolated places, triggering landslides, uprooting trees, and waterlogging after the Southwest Monsoon commenced early over the state.
