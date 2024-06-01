The IMD has issued a red alert in the Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts of Kerala. The state has been experiencing heavy rain in isolated places, triggering landslides, uprooting trees, and waterlogging after the Southwest Monsoon commenced early over the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts of Kerala. The state has been experiencing heavy rain in isolated places, triggering landslides, uprooting trees, and waterlogging after the Southwest Monsoon commenced early over the state.

The weather department said the Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.4mm) in 24 hours.

An orange alert has been issued in Idukki and Wayanad for June 1 to June 2, 2025. Both the districts are likely to register a rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm to 204. 4 mm.

Kottayam, Idukki and some parts of Ernakulam have witnessed intense downpours since Friday night. Landslides and trees getting uprooted were reported in the Poochapra and Kolappra areas, located in the interiors of the hill district Idukki, last night.

Also Read | Delhi gets light rainfall, dust storm bringing respite from scorching heat As per the latest update of the IMD, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will likely continue over south Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days. Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation lying over the southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala in middle tropospheric levels and another cyclonic circulation lying over Coastal Andhra Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Strong westerly winds are prevailing along the Kerala Coast.

The IMD further said that in the morning, thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph are likely at one or two places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts.

Also Read | Weather today: IMD warns of heatwave in Delhi, 9 more states; 5 on alert for heavy rains Moderate rainfall is expected at one or two places in Kollam, Pathanamthitta,Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. Light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, it said.

Also Read | Heatwaves in most of India to abate over the next three days According to weather scientists, cyclone Remal, which ripped through West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal, which could be one reason for the early onset over the northeast.

