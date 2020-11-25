Kerala, West Bengal opt to bridge GST revenue gap with debt

New Delhi: Kerala and West Bengal governments have dropped their opposition to bridging the gap in their Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue receipts with debt and have opted for one of the two borrowing schemes proposed by the central government.

A statement from the finance ministry said the two state governments have communicated their acceptance of the scheme under which the Centre will borrow funds and pass on to states but the debt will be recognised in state balance sheets. The debt will be serviced using proceeds from the GST compensation cess collected from luxury and sin goods like tobacco, cars and aerated drinks.

The two non-BJP ruled states have been at the forefront of resisting the borrowing plan in the federal tax body, the GST Council, and have been insisting that the Centre should compensate states for their entire GST revenue shortfall including the losses due to the pandemic.

The borrowing option opted for by 25 states including Kerala and West Bengal and three union territories with legislature--Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry—covers only the losses that can be attributed to the adoption of GST in 2017. It excludes the GST revenue losses due to the pandemic and the lockdown measures.

Kerala and West Bengal signing up for the borrowing scheme could settle one of the most bitterly fought differences within the GST Council.

Since 23 October when the borrowing scheme was rolled out, the Centre has raised Rs.24,000 crore debt on behalf of states in four instalments and have passed it on to them. “Kerala and West Bengal will also receive funds raised through this window starting from the next round of borrowings," said the finance ministry statement.

In order to incentivise states to join the scheme, Centre earlier waived off the reform conditions attached to a part of the extra borrowing allowed to them in May. Accordingly, Kerala has been given permission to borrow an extra Rs.4,522 crore while West Bengal can borrow an extra Rs.6,787 crore. These represent half percentage of the states’ respective gross state domestic product (GSDP).

