Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday said that the southern state is witnessing a wave of Omicron infections, with cases of the highly infectious variant now on the rise.

Today, Kerala recorded 51,739 fresh Covid cases taking the caseload to 58.26 lakh. The state had registered 55,475 cases on Tuesday, the highest ever single day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

Speaking to reporters, George said: "It is now clear that the third wave in Kerala is the Omicron wave." She said that the Omicron variant was found in 94% of samples of Covid patients tested as part of surveillance in the state. Delta strain was detected in 6%.

As the state reported over 51,000 cases, George said sequencing of the Covid samples of infected persons who came to Kerala from other places has revealed that 80% of them have been affected by Omicron variant while 20% were infected with Delta.

Omicron-driven third wave has surpassed the peak recorded in the second wave due to Delta. The previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20 when the count stood at 46,387.

