Thiruvananthapuram: When life forced an 18-year old Anie Siva to sell lemonade and ice cream to tourists at Varkala to earn a living, she never thought that one day she would be a police inspector at the same place.

Against all odds, Anie Siva, now a 31-year-old, joined as a probationary sub-inspector at Varkala police station.

Congratulating the woman for her success, Kerala Police tweeted, "A true model of willpower and confidence. An 18-year-old girl who was left on the streets with her 6-month-old baby after being abandoned by her husband and family has become Sub Inspector at Varkala police station."

V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, Kerala Assembly congratulated her and said 'her life and achievements are truly inspirational.

"Congrats Anie Siva, SI of police! Estranged at 18yrs, Anie beat the odds alone to build a life for herself & her son. In a dismally male-dominated society where atrocities against vulnerable women are occurring every day, her life and achievements are truly inspirational." he tweeted.

"I got to know that my posting is at Varkala police station only a few days back. This is a place I shed many tears with my small child with no one to support me," Siva told ANI.

"In stalls at Varkala Sivagiri ashram, I tried many small businesses like selling lemonade, ice-cream to handmade crafts. Everything flopped. It was then a man suggested and helped me with money to study and write sub-inspector test."

"I always wanted to be an IPS officer. But fate had other things in store. Now, I feel proud and also emotional with the kind of support I am getting after many shared my Facebook post in which I shared my joy in a brief note," she said.

