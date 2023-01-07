Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Kerala woman dies after consuming biryani dish 'Kuzhimanthi'

Kerala woman dies after consuming biryani dish 'Kuzhimanthi'

1 min read . 04:38 PM ISTPTI
Representative image

The girl was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, from where she was taken to another hospital at Mangaluru in Karnataka, where she died.

In another suspected case of food poisoning, a 20-year old woman died on Saturday after allegedly consuming Kuzhimanthi, a biryani dish from a local hotel. 

Police said Anju Sreeparvathy from Perumbala near here, had consumed Kuzhimanthi which she purchased online from a restaurant named Romansia at Kasaragod on December 31 and was undergoing treatment since then.

"A case has been registered after her parents filed the complaint. The girl died early Saturday morning," police told PTI, adding that further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.

ALSO READ: Kerala orders crackdown on eateries following ‘widespread’ food poisoning cases

The girl was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, from where she was taken to another hospital at Mangaluru in Karnataka, where she died. Meanwhile, state Health Minister Veena George, ordered a probe into the incident. 

"Directions have been issued to the Food Safety Commissioner to file a report with regard to the incident. The DMO is also looking into the incident and the treatment given to the girl," George told reporters at Pathanamthitta. 

She said the licence of the hotels which are accused of food poisoning, will be cancelled under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA). Earlier this week, a nurse in Kottayam Medical College died allegedly after consuming food from an eatery in Kozhikode.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

