Several parts of Kerala today reported widespread rains and sea incursion were and authorities have issued an alert to people living on the banks of water bodies.

As per the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD)update, an yellow alert, denoting the possibility of heavy rainfall, was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur and Lakshadweep.

The IMD in its report said that except the northern districts of Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod, several parts of the rest of the 11 districts have been receiving copious rains accompanied by strong winds since last night prompting the IMD to sound an 'yellow alert' there.

The Yellow alert means authorities are advised to "Be updated" on the situation. It indicates that hazardous conditions are possible and people need to be aware of the potential impacts of the changing weather.

Shutters of Kallarkutty dam in Idukki and Aruvikkara Dam here were opened in view of heavy rains.

Authorities warned people living on the banks of various water bodies in Pathanamthitta district to be extra vigilant as the water level was steadily rising.

Sea incursion was reported in various districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam.

Uprooting of trees and water-logging of low-lying areas were also reported across the state.

