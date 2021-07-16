The infection tally for Zika virus in Kerala reached 30 with two more people testing positive for it, state health minister Veena George said on Friday. Currently, 10 cases are active in the state.

As per a release, the two new persons who tested positive for Zika were residents of Nedungadand Anayara areas in Thiruvananthapuram.

The infection was confirmed in a test conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, it said.

Earlier in the day, in a meeting, state Revenue Minister K Rajan and Health Minister Veena George decided to work together, along with the Local Self Government department, for preventing spread of communicable diseases and to strengthen the sanitation committees at the ward level.

They said that besides Zika, cases of dengue too were being reported from various districts and therefore, both have to be dealt with and it can only be done if all three departments work together, the release said.

During the meeting, the stakeholders decided to to formulate a district-wise action plan as soon as possible to prevent further spread of Zika and dengue

It was also decided in the meeting to strengthen prevention activities, like eradicating mosquito breeding grounds and fogging, and spread awareness among people about not allowing water to stagnate in plastic bottles or shells indoors, the release said.

Awareness activities would be strengthened through voluntary organisations, schools and 'Kudumbasree', the release said.

George also said, in the release, that micro-containment would be done at ward level where COVID cases are concerned and efforts are being made to provide the vaccine to all districts as soon as it becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies)

