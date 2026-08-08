Keralam Lower Primary School Teacher rank holders eat grass in protest — why are they demonstrating for over a month?

Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders staged a symbolic protest outside the Kerala Secretariat on Saturday by eating grass, expressing their anger over the government's delay in issuing appointment orders.

The agitation has continued for more than 34 days, with candidates who secured positions on the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) rank list claiming that they have been kept waiting for appointments despite clearing the selection process.

A protester voiced frustration over the government's response, alleging that authorities had failed to act despite the candidates organising several forms of protest and continuing to raise the issue.

"We are LPST rank holders. We have been protesting for 34 days. There is no good news from the government. They asked for two months. I don't know why they need two months. We are trying different types of protests, but there has been no response from the government. The government is not taking any action towards us and is trying to avoid us," ANI quoted him as saying.

Another protester said the group had been demonstrating for more than 10 days, including through a hunger strike, but expressed disappointment that the government had neither taken action nor invited them for a constructive dialogue on the issue. The protester also recalled that before coming to power, the government had assured them that their demands would be addressed and necessary steps would be taken.

“We are protesting here, and it has been more than 10 days since the hunger strike began. It is unfortunate that the government is not taking any action or even calling us for a constructive discussion to discuss what we could do about this. Before this government came into existence, they told us that if they came to power, they would fulfil our needs and do whatever was required,” she said.

She further mentioned, "We are putting forward our demands. It is our right to get what we deserve. We put in so much effort for these posts. We studied so hard just to become teachers. If it is happening to us today, it will happen to all of us tomorrow. So, the government should call us for at least a discussion."

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The matter stems from alleged irregularities in the evaluation process of a Kerala PSC examination held for Chief-level positions in the State Planning Board.

Earlier in July, Kerala Police announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Inspector General of Police S Ajeetha Begum, would probe the allegations.

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The Kerala Home Department subsequently issued an order assigning the investigation to the Crime Branch.

What did the Keralam Police order say? “As per the GO read above, the Government have directed the Crime Branch to conduct a comprehensive enquiry into the recent allegations regarding irregularities in the examinations conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission,” the Keralam Police order stated.

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It added, “Considering the gravity of the allegations and the importance of ensuring prompt enquiry, it is decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with immediate effect, under the chairmanship of S Ajeetha Begum, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Economic Offence Wing Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram.”

'CM has a duty to answer them': CPI CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam expressed moral support for the protesting LPST rank holders, saying their demand was legitimate. He said people had repeatedly urged the government to honour its commitments, recalling that the promise made before coming to power was to address the candidates' concerns and take steps towards their appointments as a priority.

Viswam also pointed out that the assurance had been given to the young candidates by the then Leader of Opposition, who is now the Chief Minister.

“Morally we support them and what they demand is the right demand. People are repeatedly telling the governments to fulfil the promises. The promise was that once we come to power, the first action to take is to address your concerns and make the audience for your appointment," he said.

Viswam stated, "This is what the then LoP and the present Chief Minister assured these young people before he changed the seat… So those same people have the right to ask where your promise is? What happened to it? The Chief Minister has a moral and political obligation and a duty to answer them.”