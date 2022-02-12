THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state of Kerala on Saturday reported 15,184 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours, the state health bulletin reported.

38,819 people recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus and were discharged in the state in the past twenty four hours.

As per the health department, 73,965 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The state also reported 23 Covid related deaths during the last 24 hours.

Additionally, 122 deaths that were not earlier added due to lack of documentation were added and 282 more deaths were classified as 'Covid-19 deaths' as per the guidelines of the Centre.

With this, the total death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 62,053.

There are currently 1,81,347 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Kerala on Friday had recorded further drop in its daily Covid count with 16,012 cases in the past 24 hours.

The number was nearly 2,500 less than what was recorded the previous day.

