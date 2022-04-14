Thiruvananthapuram: The runway at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala will be closed for five hours on April 15. The domestic and international services during this period have been rescheduled, said a press release from the airport.

Kerala's capital airport operations will be shut from 4 pm to 9 pm for facilitating the Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple as part of the Painkuni festival, news agency ANI reported.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport celebrates Vishu and Tamil new year (Puthandu) with extensive programs.

“With the auspicious #Vishu just around the corner, #ThiruvananthapuramAirport is shining bright with the festive spirit. We’ve embellished our halls with beautiful decor to give you all a grand welcome," Thiruvananthapuram International Airport tweeted.

“As a part of the joyous #Vishu celebration, #ThiruvananthapuramAirport hosted a fun painting activity, in which many passengers participated with a great festive spirit. Those finished art pieces were then handed to the passengers as a gift," it said in another tweet.

The bright yellow blooms of the Kanikkonna flowers and the traditional symbol of Vishu are placed at both international and domestic terminals, it said.