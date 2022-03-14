Kerala has recorded 809 new COVID-19 infections and zero fatalities, the state health bulletin said. With the latest tally, the total caseload stands at 65,21,907, the death tally has risen to 66,886. Yesterday, Kerala had recorded 885 Covid people positive cases.

The state reported 78 deaths today, though none of them was reported in the past 24 hours. Seven occurred in the past few days but were not reported and 71 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the Supreme Court.

Total of 1,597 people recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 64,46,221. Kerala's active case tally has dropped to 7,980, the release said. As many as 18,467 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the most affected districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest cases at 141, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (111) and Kollam (84).

India sees steep drop in Covid cases:-

India continues to witness a steep decline in the number of Covid-19 cases as the country reported 2,503 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 cases up to 42.99 million, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Registering a sharp decline in Covid-19 deaths, India on Monday recorded 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 515,877. With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 36, 168 and the daily positivity rate in the country currently is 0.47%, the Health Ministry data further revealed.

