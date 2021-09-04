A total of 29,682 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kerala on Saturday, the state health bulletin said. In the last 24 hours, the state also reported 142 Covid deaths.

With today's numbers, the active cases stands at 2,50,065 and death toll rose to 21,422 in the state. Currently, positivity rate is at 17.54%.

On Friday, the state registered 29,322 new cases and 131 deaths.

Meanwhile, even with the significant rise in the number daily cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled out a complete lockdown.

"No one supports measures like statewide lockdown. This will create a huge crisis for the economy and livelihoods. Expert opinion is that we need to build social immunity and move back to normal. Caution should not be compromised at all," he said while addressing local body officials on Saturday.

He said that neighbourhood monitoring committees would be set up for COVID-19 prevention comprising government officials, local volunteers and residence associations.

"Local care is paramount. Restrictions should be enforced under the leadership of the Neighborhood Monitoring Committee, Rapid Response Team, Ward Level Committee, Police and Sectoral Magistrate. Intervention to reduce the spread should be done in each area. Everyone in contact with those who are positive should be monitored. If the local bodies, the people's representatives and the officials are as active as they were in the first phase, we will be able to bring things back to normal as soon as possible," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

