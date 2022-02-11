Kerala on Friday recorded further drop in its daily Covid count with 16,012 cases in the past 24 hours. Today's number was nearly 2,500 less than what was recorded the previous day. Today, the southern state reported 43,087 recoveries and 27 deaths in last 24 hours.

On Thursday, daily virus cases in Kerala dropped below 20,000. The southern state had reported 23,253 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Kerala on Thursday reported 341 deaths which had raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 61,134.

Of the deaths, 20 were reported in the preceding 24 hours, 168 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 153 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

