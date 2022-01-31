Kerala recorded 42,154 new Covid cases and 729 deaths in past 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the health department. Today's number is lower from Sunday, when the state had reported over 51,000 cases.

For the last few days, the southern state had been reporting over 50,000 cases. However, today the number of new cases dropped to over 42,000, pushing the total count to 60,25,669.

Today's 729 deaths pushed the total fatalities in the state to 54,395. Of the deaths, 10 were reported in the last 24 hours, 81 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents. And 638 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 9,453, followed by Thrissur (6,177), Kozhikode (4,074), Thiruvananthapuram (3,271), Kottyam (2,840), Kollam (2,817), Palakkad (2,718), Malappuram (2,463) and Alappuzha (2,074).

The remaining districts recorded less than 2,000 cases with the least reported from Kasaragod with 844. Of the new cases, 340 were health workers, 174 from outside the State and 38,406 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 3,234.

With agency inputs

