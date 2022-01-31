Kerala's daily Covid count drops, but still over 42,000 in 24 hrs

Today's 729 deaths pushed the total fatalities in the state to 54,395. Of the deaths, 10 were reported in the last 24 hours, 81 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents. And 638 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

