Kerala has once again reported over 50,000 Covid cases, taking the total caseload to 58,26,596. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 51,739 fresh Covid cases and 68 deaths.

Today's number is higher from Wednesday when the state had recorded 49,771 Covid cases.

On Tuesday, Kerala had registered 55,475 cases, the highest ever single day spike in the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

The previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20- 46,387. According to a bulletin by the health department, 1,16,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The department further informed that there are 4,68,717 people under observation of which 11,227 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

"Currently, there are 3,09,489 active Covid cases in the state of which only 3.6 per cent are hospitalised," it said.

Meanwhile, 42,653 people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 54,63,960. Among the latest fatalities, 11 were recorded over the last few days while 57 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases today--9,708, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 7,675 and Thrissur 3,934.

"Out of those who were found infected today, 237 reached the state from outside while 47,490 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 3,548 patients is yet to be ascertained and 464 health workers are also among the infected," the statement said.

With agency inputs

