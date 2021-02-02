Kerala's first human milk bank to be opened on 5 February

All safety protocols and procedures for collecting, preserving and providing it to needy children will be ensured as per government guidelines. The collected milk can be stored up to 6 months safely in the bank if needed before it is given to an infant. In the beginning, the milk will be provided free of cost to only the babies admitted in the neonatal intensive care unit of the hospital. Later on, a network of hospitals for multiple collections and safe distribution points will be planned.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}