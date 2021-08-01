OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala's first road tunnel opens on one side, to improve Tamil Nadu-Karnataka connectivity

On instruction from Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, one side of Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala has been opened on one end. The move will help improve connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Sunday.

The Kuthiran Tunnel is the first road tunnel in Kerala. It is a twin-tube tunnel, with three lanes in each tube, located at Kuthiran in Thrissur district of Kerala. One of the two tubes has been opened today.

The tunnel is 1.6 km long and runs through the Peechi-Vazahani wildlife sanctuary. The objective of this road tunnel is to improve connectivity between important ports and towns while protecting wildlife.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu makes RT-PCR test mandatory for people arriving from this state

2 min read . 11:51 AM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion: CM says directions from central leadership by 2 Aug

3 min read . 04:10 PM IST
Representative photo: The under water road tunnel will be constructed with latest state of the art technique. (AP)

14 km long underwater road tunnel in India: Govt approves proposal

2 min read . 16 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout