The Kuthiran Tunnel is the first road tunnel in Kerala. It is a twin-tube tunnel, with three lanes in each tube, located at Kuthiran in Thrissur district of Kerala

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On instruction from Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, one side of Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala has been opened on one end. The move will help improve connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Sunday.

On instruction from Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, one side of Kuthiran Tunnel in Kerala has been opened on one end. The move will help improve connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement on Sunday.

The Kuthiran Tunnel is the first road tunnel in Kerala. It is a twin-tube tunnel, with three lanes in each tube, located at Kuthiran in Thrissur district of Kerala. One of the two tubes has been opened today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Kuthiran Tunnel is the first road tunnel in Kerala. It is a twin-tube tunnel, with three lanes in each tube, located at Kuthiran in Thrissur district of Kerala. One of the two tubes has been opened today. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The tunnel is 1.6 km long and runs through the Peechi-Vazahani wildlife sanctuary. The objective of this road tunnel is to improve connectivity between important ports and towns while protecting wildlife.

The tunnel is 1.6 km long and runs through the Peechi-Vazahani wildlife sanctuary. The objective of this road tunnel is to improve connectivity between important ports and towns while protecting wildlife. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics