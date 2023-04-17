Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express conducts trial run. Know about stoppages, other details2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:56 AM IST
- The Vande Bharat Express is likely to operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur railway stations in Kerala
Indian Railways is all set to begin the operations of the fifteenth Vande Bharat Express in Kerala. It will be the fourth state in South India to get the premium train after Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Railway authorities have already begun the trial run of the semi-high-speed train.
