Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the new train during his visit to Kerala later this according to top BJP officials of the state. They described it as a "Vishu kaineettam" to the people of the state from the Centre and the Prime Minister. According to tradition, elders of the family give gifts, especially money, to members of the house as "kaineettam" on the day of the harvest festival "Vishu", which falls on Saturday, April 15, this year.