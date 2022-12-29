Kerala's Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple discloses bank deposits, land holdings2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 03:53 PM IST
Guruvayur Temple possesses over ₹1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
Guruvayur Temple possesses over ₹1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
After Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, which had shot to fame years ago for its Guruvayur Sree Krishna TempleGuruvaur Sree Krishna Temple in this central district possesses bank deposits to the tune of ₹1,737.04 crore and land of 271.05 acres, according to an RTI reply.