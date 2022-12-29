Kerala's Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple discloses bank deposits, land holdings

A vast collection of invaluable articles, including rare jewels, stone-studded crowns, heaps of gold and silver coins, idols and gold, silver and brass platters and lamps, had been found in the secret vaults of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram during a Supreme Court-directed inventory a decade ago. Though its exact value is yet to be made public, it was reportedly estimated to be ₹1 lakh crore.

