Union Minister V Muraleedharan today slammed the Kerala government for failing to curb a rise in COVID-19 cases and said that the state's home quarantine (plan) has miserably failed, news agency ANI tweeted. He further alleged that the state is trying to use pandemic for political objectives

“The situation in Kerala is grave. The state, instead of using scientific methods to contain the spread, is trying to use pandemic for political objectives. I urge it to follow ICMR guidelines. Kerala's home quarantine (plan) has miserably failed," said Union Minister V Muraleedharan, ANI tweeted.

Kerala continues to report a record number of cases and the testing mechanism, as suggested by ICMR and (testing) numbers are far less in the state

“The testing mechanism, as suggested by ICMR and (testing) numbers are far less in the state. The State should give more attention to restricting COVID," Union Minister V Muraleedharan on rising COVID cases in Kerala, ANI tweeted.

As many as 46,164 fresh COVID-19 cases and 607 fatalities were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Kerala on Wednesday logged 31,445 new coronavirus cases with test positivity rate (TPR) in the state soaring to 19.03 per cent. According to Health Department, as many as 215 deaths were confirmed due to Covid-19, taking the total death toll to 19,972.

As per the health bulletin, Ernakulam district reported the highest COVID cases of 4048, followed by Thrissur 3865, Kozhikode 3680, Malappuram 3502, Palakkad 2562, Kollam 2479, Kottayam 2050, Kannur 1930, Alappuzha 1874 and Thiruvananthapuram 1700, Idukki 1166, Pathanamthitta 1008, Wayanad 962 and Kasaragod 619.

Earlier on August 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Kerala and discussed the public health response to COVID-19 in the state with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George.

