Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation India's first water metro. The water metro will set sail in Kochi. Kerala Chief Minister on Sunday tweeted, "It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi".

Kerala Water Metro (KVM): Here's all you need to know

1. The Kochi water metro will connect 10 islands in and around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats.

View Full Image Kochi Water Metro

2. The water metro comprises 78 electric boats and 38 terminals.

3. The cost of Kochi water metro stands at ₹1,136.83 crore.

View Full Image Kochi Water Metro

4. The project is funded by the government of Kerala and the German funding agency KfW.

5. The Kochi Water Metro is touted to be eco-friendly, electrically propelled, differently-abled friendly, and air-conditioned.

The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors! pic.twitter.com/IrSD8hqh9l — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 22, 2023

PM Narendra Modi's Visit in Kerala

PM Modi will flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on 25 April (Tuesday). The train will cover 11 Districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod. He will also dedicate the Kochi water metro to the nation.

Apart from Kochi Water Metro, rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be dedicated by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and the increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

Apart from this, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.