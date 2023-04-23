WATCH | India to get its 1st Water Metro this week. 5 updates1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:04 AM IST
- The Kochi water metro will connect 10 islands in and around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation India's first water metro. The water metro will set sail in Kochi. Kerala Chief Minister on Sunday tweeted, "It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi".
