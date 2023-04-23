PM Narendra Modi's Visit in Kerala

PM Modi will flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on 25 April (Tuesday). The train will cover 11 Districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod. He will also dedicate the Kochi water metro to the nation.