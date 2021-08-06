Munnar opened for tourists: Just a day after Kerala government eased Covid curbs further, Munnar, major tourist destination in the state, opened for tourists on Friday. "People will be allowed to visit tourist destinations while following Covid-19 protocols," Munnar wildlife warden R Lakshmi said.

On Thursday, the Kerala government issued a new order providing relaxation in the ongoing restrictions. The government allowed many establishments to function six days a week from Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 9 pm.

Relaxations were also allowed for shops, markets, banks, offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces, and other establishments.

However, all establishments in the public sector, including government offices, PSUs, companies, autonomous organizations, commissions etc. will function from Monday to Friday.

The order said that a complete lockdown will be imposed on August 8, Sunday.

However, there shall be no lockdown on August 15, 2021 (Independence Day), it stated.

Persons who have taken at least one dose of vaccine before two weeks, or who are in possession of RT-PCR negative certificate taken 72 hours before or who is in possession of Covid positive results more than a month old will be allowed to resume work inside (workers/visitors) in shops, markets, banks, public and private offices, financial institutions, factories, industrial establishments, open tourist spaces, and other establishments.

Essential activities like vaccination, Covid testing, medical emergency, purchase of medicine, death of relatives, marriage of close relatives, local travel to catch long route bus/train/flight/ship, examinations, etc are allowed.

However, the government has capped the number of persons visiting places of worship to 40 while a maximum of 20 persons are allowed to participate in marriages and funerals.

