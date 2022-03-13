The daily Covid-19 cases in Kerala dropped below the 1,000 mark on Sunday, with 885 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, said the health department on Sunday. With this, the cumulative caseload has reached 65,21,098.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 131 cases, followed by Ernakulam (122) and Kottayam (88).

Of the new cases, 14 were health workers, four were from outside the state and 826 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 41.

Further, 15 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 in Kerala has reached 66,808.

Out of the deaths, two were reported in the last 24 hours, four were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and nine were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, said the health department.

The southern state had on Saturday recorded 1,088 fresh infections. In addition to this, Kerala had also reported 31 deaths.

With 1,554 more people recuperating from the disease since then, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,44,624.

The active cases in the state dropped further to 8,846, of which. On Saturday, the number of active cases was 9,530. There are currently 25,685 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 24,766 are in home or institutional quarantine and 919 in hospitals

A total of 21,188 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

