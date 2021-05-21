Kerala's oxygen nurses and Rajasthan's mobile OPD are among the innovative strategies which have received appreciation from the Ministry of Health while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The health ministry wrote a letter to states and union territories listing best practices used by them while dealing with the coronavirus crisis. Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Chandigarh were among the eight states and UT that have received praise from the union health ministry for their ingenious response in tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

The ministry lauded, "Use of "Oxygen Nurses" to ensure rational use of Oxygen in hospitals in Kerala; mobile OPD at block level to provide non-Covid essential services to villages and provision of "Oxygen Mitra" in each hospital to check oxygen wastage in Bikaner; door-to-door Covid-19 testing Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh; Worksite Covid vaccination centres and drive through Covid vaccination centres in Gurugram, Haryana; effective use of Kashi Covid Response Centre (KCRC) to provide one-stop solution for all Covid related queries of common citizens in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote, "The coordinated and dedicated efforts put in by the States and Districts through local innovations, to manage the pandemic and associated challenges are appreciable".

The other initiatives lauded by the Health Secretary include-- establishment and operation of isolation centres and Covid Care Centres in Gautam Buddh Nagar District of Uttar Pradesh; Community engagement at mohalla level, village, block and district level by involving elected representatives and losing candidates of the last election, in promoting prompt isolation and containment measures in Madhya Pradesh, and digital portal for real-time tracking bed occupancy, oxygen consumption in all 102 hospitals as well as the availability of ambulances in Gurugram, Haryana.

The Initiatives of Ayush Ministry also finds the mention-- including utilisation of Ayush medicines and Ayush health facilities for Covid management in Chandigarh, and distribution of Ayush Kadha in Haat Bazaars in Chhattisgarh.

