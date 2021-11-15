Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple to reopen today amid strict Covid-19 norms

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kerala's Sabarimala Temple will reopen from today for the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku festival. The hill shrine of Sabarimala will be opened for Mandala-Makaravilakku, which last for two months, on Monday evening and the public will be allowed for obeisance from Tuesday. The temple will remain open till December 26 for Mandalapooja. The temple will again be opened on December 30 and darshan will be allowed till January 20th for the Makaravilakku festival.

Kerala health minister Veena George said on Sunday that the department has made elaborate arrangements for pilgrims in order to combat the possible spread of COVID-19.

"At the state level, special meetings were convened in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts to coordinate the activities. The health department officials are being deployed at treatment centres from Pamba to Sannidhanam. The services of expert doctors from medical colleges are ensured in Pamba and Sannidhanam. These centres will be operational from Monday," health minister Veena George was quoted as saying by ANI on Sunday.

"If pilgrims have any health problems such as excessive heartbeat, shortness of breath or chest pain during the journey to the temple, one should seek treatment at the nearest centre immediately. Trained staff nurses and other medical facilities are available at these centres 24 hours a day," she added.

