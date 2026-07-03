Ketan Agarwal case: Pune police move court to seek nod for polygraph tests on Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary | 5 updates

Ketan Agarwal case update: Pune Police has approached a court seeking permission to conduct polygraph examinations on Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, 22, an official said, according to PTI. A polygraph, commonly known as a 'lie detector test', records physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse rate, breathing and perspiration while a person answers questions related to an investigation.

Ketan Agarwal case: 10 updates

On Thursday morning, investigators took Goyal to Lullanagar in Pune where she and Chaudhary allegedly practised their plan to push her fiancé, realtor Ketan Agarwal, off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, officials said. "Investigation has revealed that Siya and Chetan had rehearsed at a hillock-like space near a club in Lullanagar how to push Ketan off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Today, Siya was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," a Pune Rural Police official stated.

2. The official said investigators have gathered a substantial amount of technical and digital evidence, which is currently being analysed and cross-verified as part of the ongoing probe.

3. Police also alleged that Goyal had previously sabotaged the couple's planned pre-wedding trip to Bali, Indonesia.

4. According to the police, Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, stated in his complaint that his son had repeatedly expressed concern over Goyal's closeness to Chaudhary, saying she frequently brought up Chaudhary during their conversations.

5. Accused Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, said the police did not question him when they visited his residence on Friday. He said the officers stayed at the house for around 30 to 45 minutes before leaving.

"The police had come to the house today, but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything," he mentioned.

On Wednesday, Pune Rural Police reconstructed the crime scene with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, who is alleged to have been involved in the conspiracy to murder Ketan Agarwal. A similar exercise was carried out with Siya Goyal on Sunday, during which investigators pushed a dummy off the cliff in her presence to recreate the incident.

Siya and Chetan are accused of murdering 25-year-old realtor Ketan by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Agarwal and Goyal were scheduled to marry in November this year.