Ketan Agarwal murder case: Chetan Chaudhary taken to Lohagarh Fort for crime scene reconstruction

Chetan Chaudhary, one of the two prime accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, was taken to the Lohagarh Fort on Wednesday for the police to reconstruct the crime scene and carry out gait analysis, as per a report by ANI.

The exercise will be trying to verify the sighting through forensic gait matching, which is the study of movements made by human beings while walking or running, and is often used by the police to verify suspects who are captured on CCTV or videos.

Besides the gate analysis of Chetan, authorities will also carry out a fresh reconstruction of the crime scene involving him at the fort. Earlier a reconstruction was done only with the other accused, Siya Goyal.

Earlier on Tuesday, police carried out further investigations at the fort, for which the place was completely shut for visitors, The site was also closed on the day when the crime scene reconstruction was carried out with Siya Goyal.

Chetan's lawyer questions remand report Defence counsel Advocate Radhikesh Uttarwar, lawyer of Chetan Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that the remand report by the police was silent on why physical interrogation of his client was needed.

He made the remark after the Vadgaon Maval court granted the police custody of Chetan and Siya for four days instead of the seven as demanded.

"When they were produced in court, both Chetan and Siya, it was after an initial seven-day police remand. Now, having secured that seven-day custody, it is the investigating officer's duty to convince the court regarding the progress made in the investigation and to provide valid reasons if further police custody is required. Our argument on Chetan's behalf focused specifically on what investigation remained to be done regarding him," he said.

Uttarwar also said that the remand report did not say anything on the need to conduct gait analysis, and it also failed to give reasons for another seven days of police custody. The report only mentioned the recovery of an item of clothing and the need to conduct a gait analysis.

"The remand report was entirely silent on this, save for two points: the recovery of an item of clothing and the need to conduct a gait analysis. Regarding the clothing item, we argued that the stated reasons were insufficient to justify another seven days of custody, especially since seven days had already been granted," he said.

"Furthermore, a detailed analysis of mobile phone records or other documents does not require physical custody; this can be done via MCR (Magistrate's Court Remand) procedures. As for the gait analysis, we argued that seven days of police custody for this purpose was entirely unwarranted. While the police sought seven days, the court granted four, awarding custody until July 3," he added.