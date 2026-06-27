Pune Police's investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, on June 18, also included questioning Sahil Goyal, Siya's brother. He was interrogated for 10 hours on Friday before being permitted to return home.

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"We had summoned him for questioning in the morning. He was allowed to go late in the evening," an official from Lonavala rural police station stated, according to PTI. He added, “Sahil knows Chetan, and we cross-checked certain things with him. He was questioned for nearly 10 hours.”

Pune murder case: 10 updates The investigators believe Chetan first became acquainted with Siya's brother, Sahil, in 2024 through their shared interest in cricket, reported Hindustan Times. The friendship later reportedly led to Sahil introducing Chetan to his sister, Siya. Police said Sahil had been aware of their relationship for several months and had requested Siya to end it because she was engaged to Ketan. “They used to play cricket together, and later Chetan befriended Siya through Sahil. Sahil told us he had learnt about Siya and Chetan’s relationship several months ago. Concerned about its implications, he advised his sister to end the relationship since she was already engaged to Ketan," HT quoted police sources as saying. 3. Police are investigating whether any family members noticed signs of the alleged conspiracy before it unfolded.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How did Siya Goyal first meet Chetan Chaudhary? ⌵ Siya Goyal met Chetan Chaudhary through her brother Sahil in 2024, as they shared a common interest in cricket. 2 Why did Sahil Goyal advise his sister Siya to end her relationship with Chetan? ⌵ Sahil Goyal advised Siya to end her relationship with Chetan because she was engaged to Ketan Agarwal and he was concerned about the implications of their relationship. 3 What role did evidence on mobile phones play in the Ketan Agarwal murder case? ⌵ Investigators found that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had deleted their entire chat history and cleared their phone recycle bins both before and after the murder, raising suspicions during the inquiry. 4 How did the police's investigation into Ketan Agarwal's death evolve from accidental to murder? ⌵ The investigation into Ketan Agarwal's death evolved from accidental to murder as evidence suggested it was premeditated, involving plans by Siya and Chetan to eliminate Ketan. 5 What was Ujjwal Nikam's involvement in the Ketan Agarwal murder case? ⌵ Ujjwal Nikam was appointed by the Maharashtra government as the special public prosecutor for the Ketan Agarwal murder case after the victim's family sought fast-tracked justice.

4. As per investigators, Siya remained actively involved in the wedding preparations, regularly visited Ketan's family, helped plan the ceremony, and had even arranged a pre-wedding photoshoot with him in Bali.

5. Police have found that the accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly deleted their entire chat history and cleared their phone recycle bins before and after the crime, officials said on Friday, as per PTI. The mobile phones have reportedly been sent to a forensic laboratory in an effort to recover the deleted chat records, they added.

"During our investigation, it was revealed that both the accused deleted their chats before June 18 and after the Lohagad incident from their phones. The chats were deleted from the recycle bins of their respective phones," a police officer mentioned.

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6. A red electric car used by Ketan Agarwal on the day he was allegedly murdered during a trip to Lohargarh Fort is being examined by Pune Police as part of its investigation, reported ANI. The vehicle had earlier appeared in a video that surfaced on social media, showing Ketan and his fiancée, Siya, driving with the sunroof open. The footage was reportedly recorded by Ketan himself during a long drive shortly after buying the car.

7. The Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate as well as Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case. The move came after the victim's father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and sought speedy justice in the matter.

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8. The victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, during the meeting, called for the death penalty for the accused and said he had been told that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been set up to probe the case.

"I have urged the CM that the accused should at least get the death penalty. The CM assured me that this case will be fast-tracked. I have been told that an SIT has been formed in the case," he mentioned.

9. He also questioned the circumstances leading to his son's death, alleged that Ketan had been specifically targeted, and cited remarks made about the victim's appearance and travel plans.

"We had cleared to them (Siya Goyal's family) that Ketan used a small patch of wig on his head. Is this a reason to kill someone? As per my information, Siya wanted to go on the trek," he noted.

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10. Police said Chetan initially claimed he was not at the exact location of the cliff, but investigators found inconsistencies in his account during questioning, eventually leading both him and Siya Goyal to confess. A police official said it became clear that Chaudhary was lying, adding that the two ultimately admitted their roles and described the sequence of events.

Meanwhile, Siya and Chetan were arrested and are in police custody as the investigation continues.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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