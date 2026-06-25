Ketan Agarwal murder: Chetan Chowdhury's family rejects charges as police cite evidence of conspiracy

The father of Chetan Chowdhury, who is one of the prime suspects in the murder of real estate businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal, has claimed that is son is being falsely framed in the case.

Babulal Chowdhury, the father of Chetan, insisted on Wednesday that his son had no role in the tragedy that unfolded at Lohagad Fort on 18 June, 2026.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Babulal said that his son is being made a scapegoat in the case. However, he said that Chetan told his parents he was heading out for a meeting on the day, and did not provide them with any details of his destination or whom he was meeting.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What evidence supports the police's allegations against Chetan Chowdhury in Ketan Agarwal's murder? ⌵ The police have claimed that CCTV footage shows a man, identified as Chetan, wearing a hoodie on a hot day near Lohagad Fort, which raised suspicions about his involvement in Ketan's murder. 2 Why is Chetan Chowdhury's family defending him in Ketan Agarwal's murder case? ⌵ Chetan's family, particularly his father Babulal, insists he is being falsely framed and had no role in Ketan's death, claiming that he was merely a bystander during the incident. 3 How did the police conclude that Ketan Agarwal's death was a planned murder? ⌵ Investigators found that Siya Goyal had planned Ketan's murder following previous visits to Lohagad Fort, where she discussed the murder plan with Chetan and even attempted to push him off the cliff before the fatal incident. 4 Should Ketan Agarwal's family have trusted the initial police report that labeled his death as accidental? ⌵ Given the conflicting signals from law enforcement and evidence of premeditated actions by Siya, Ketan's family had valid grounds for skepticism about the initial classification of his death as accidental. 5 What motivated Siya Goyal to allegedly commit murder before her wedding to Ketan Agarwal? ⌵ Siya reportedly feared family humiliation over breaking off her engagement and preferred to eliminate Ketan rather than elope with her lover, Chetan Chowdhury.

"We have never seen the girl in question and know absolutely nothing about her," Babulal told ANI, referring to Ketan's fiancee, Siya Goyal, who has also been arrested. "In fact, I only found out her name, Siya, yesterday. He is being falsely framed and has no involvement in this matter."

"He clearly told us that he did not push the boy and was standing far away. The girl was the one standing right there when the boy fell," he claimed, adding that while he does not know if Siya pushed Ketan, his son was "standing a little further back."

He has also claimed that local law enforcement has been giving the family conflicting signals regarding the arrest of his son. "The police have informed us that this is a minor issue and is actually a case of fraud," he claimed, adding, "They assured us they would release the child to us within two hours."

Chetan's uncle Udayram Chowdhury has also claimed that his nephew is innocent. He has blamed the media of presenting a one-sided narrative.

"Chetan is completely innocent in this matter. The media is hyping this up and showing a one-sided view on Instagram, but Chetan is not involved in it. Chetan is a sportsman and a very straightforward person; there has never been a single complaint against him from anyone in the market," he told ANI.

"Our family members do not know anything about Chetan's relationship with that girl; we had absolutely no idea. We even got a chance to meet him for a minute, and he told us, while crying, that he was being falsely implicated in this," Udayram added.

Pune Rural Police building case against Chetan, Siya Goyal Although the Chowdhury family is defending their relative, the police investigation, which is now investigating Agarwal's death as a murder case, have built a strong case against both Chetan and Siya Goyal. The probe has revealed that the murder was a planned conspiracy.

As per the Pune Rural Police, the conspiracy to kill Agarwal first took shape during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31. As per investigators, Ketan and Siya had visited the fort on 31 May, which gave her the idea of killing him once she noticed him sitting near the fort's edge.

Police has also claimed that on 14 June an initial attempt was made to execute the plan as Siya allegedly tried to push Ketan off the fort. However, once her attempt failed, she shouted about spotting a snake and claimed that she had pushed Ketan accidentally.

Also Read | Who is Siya Goyal? Pune woman accused in Ketan Agrawal death case

As per investigations, Siya and Chetan met at a Diwali party in 2025, and eventually became close. They constantly remained in contact over a number of months, as per the police.

Officials have also alleged that before the incident, Siya and Chetan met at a cafe where they discussed their plan to murder Ketan and also identified spots on the fort from where their would-be victim could be allegedly pushed.

Siya and Chetan are currently in a seven-day police custody till 29 June in connection with the alleged murder.