Ketan Agarwal Murder: Pune businessman's father claims Siya Goyal knew about ‘hair patch before engagement’

Ketan Agarwal's father has rejected claims that his son's hair patch may have been the reason behind his alleged murder, saying Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her family were informed about it well before the couple got engaged.

The remarks come as investigators continue to examine the motive behind the killing of the 26-year-old Pune businessman, who police allege was pushed into a 300-foot gorge at Lohagad Fort by his fiancée and her alleged boyfriend.

Father Rejects Hair Patch As Trigger For Murder Speaking to reporters, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, acknowledged that his son wore a "small patch of wig" but denied allegations that the information had been concealed from Siya's family.

"It is true that Ketan wore a small patch of wig. Siya and her family had been informed about it before the engagement. If she had any issues, she should have said no. What was the need to kill my son?" he said.

The issue of Ketan's hair patch has emerged as one of several theories surrounding the possible motive behind the alleged murder. However, police have maintained that the wig alone cannot explain the circumstances leading to the crime.

Vishal Agarwal also disputed claims made by Siya's family that Ketan had insisted on the trek to Lohagad Fort.

"As per my information, it was Siya who wanted to go on the trek," he said.

Police Say Investigation Into Motive Is Still Underway According to the police, Ketan Agarwal was allegedly lured to Lohagad Fort on June 18 by Siya Goyal. Investigators allege that Siya and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, pushed him into a 300-foot gorge before attempting to portray the incident as an accidental fall while he was posing for photographs.

Police have said their preliminary investigation indicates that the murder was premeditated and that there had allegedly been multiple earlier attempts to eliminate Ketan before the fatal incident.

Investigators have also claimed that after the trio reached the edge of the cliff, Siya allegedly gave a pre-arranged signal to Chetan, who then pushed Ketan into the gorge.

Siya's Family Maintains She Wanted To Marry Ketan Meanwhile, Siya Goyal's parents have denied that their daughter was unhappy about the marriage.

Speaking to India Today, her mother said the family had repeatedly asked Siya whether she wanted to marry Ketan before finalising the alliance.

"Before we fixed Siya's marriage, we asked her repeatedly, at least ten times. We told her, 'Siya, we are planning your marriage. Do you like Ketan? Do you want to go ahead with this marriage?' Every time she told us, 'Yes, I like Ketan'," her mother said.

According to her, Siya never indicated that she was unwilling to marry Ketan or that she was in another relationship.

The family has also challenged the police's version of events regarding the trek.

"Siya told me, 'Mummy, Ketan is asking me to come for trekking, but I don't want to go. Please ask him not to insist.' But Ketan's mother told her, 'If Ketan is asking you to come, then go. He may have planned a birthday surprise for you'," Siya's mother, Pooja Goyal, told India Today TV.

Siya's father, Praveen Goyal, also dismissed reports suggesting there had been warning signs before the engagement. Referring to claims that Ketan had expressed concerns over Siya's phone frequently being busy, he said those concerns were never conveyed to their family.

Fadnavis Assures Fast-Track Trial, Special Prosecutor As the investigation continues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Ketan Agarwal's father in Pune on Friday.

According to the family, the Chief Minister accepted their demands for a fast-track trial and agreed to appoint senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case.

Mr Nikam has previously handled several high-profile terror and murder cases, including the prosecution in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.