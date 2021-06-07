New Delhi: In what will showcase India’s pivot towards electric vehicles (EVs), Kevadiya in Gujarat is being developed as an electric vehicle city.

The town also boasts of having the 182-meter statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel popularly known as Statue of Unity.

Mint earlier reported about the union government exploring a plan whether an entire city’ mass transportation system such as buses can be run on hydrogen and use battery storage, provided the per km cost of operations is equal to or less than conventional fuel sources such as diesel.

While addressing a World Environment Day event on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about plans underway to develop Kevadiya as an electric vehicle city.

The push for EVs comes in the backdrop of the government’s ₹18,100 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to make lithium-ion cells, with the government looking to attract investments worth ₹45,000 crore. India is running the world’s largest clean energy programme and seeking a global leadership role on tackling climate change.

“He said necessary infrastructure is being made available so that only battery based buses, two-wheeler, four-wheeler will run in Kevadiya in future," according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

This comes in the backdrop of the Centre asking all states and Union territories (UTs) to identify one city each out of a national list of 60 cities, whose entire electricity needs would be met through rooftop solar power. In a ministry of new and renewable energy’ (MNRE) review in May last year, PM Modi had called for each state to have at least one such ‘solar city’.

As reported by Mint earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had identified Prayagraj that hosts the Kumbh Mela, the largest global human congregation, to be one of these marquee solar cities; as part of MNRE ‘Development of Solar City Programme’.

India has installed around 4-gigawatt (GW) rooftop solar energy and about 2.5GW is expected to be commissioned shortly. The country is targeting 40 GW from solar rooftop projects over the next one and a half years.

