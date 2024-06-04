Key bills on insurance, bankruptcy may face delays as BJP gets diminished
The BJP will now have to depend on its allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal (United), among others, to build a broader consensus on several important issues.
New Delhi: The new government may reconsider some of the pending bills and other proposed legislations, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to secure a clear mandate, and its dependence on allies has increased due to a reduction in its Lok Sabha seats from 303 to 239 (as of 7.05 pm) in the 2024 elections.