Key considerations for NRI investments in India

An NRI can invest up to 5% of the paid-up value of the shares of the listed company through a recognized stock exchange in India on repatriation basis, which is further subject to an overall limit of 10% for investments by all NRIs and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) put together, in case the company has investments from more than one NRI/ OCI. The 10% limit can be increased to 24% through a special resolution passed by the company. Such investment is treated as ‘foreign portfolio investment’ as per the foreign exchange regulations.