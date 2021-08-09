NEW DELHI: Three economic Bills were by the Parliament on Monday. The Lok Sabha passed Bills to decriminalise limited liability partnerships and to give better protection to bank depositors’ rights, while the Rajya Sabha cleared a Bill to abolish several tribunals.

The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill cleared by the Lower House seeks to decriminalise certain provisions and improve ease of doing business. LLP is a preferred legal form among start-ups. There are over 200,000 LLPs in the country.

The idea is to reduce penal provisions in LLP Act from 24 to 22 and to decriminalise 12 provisions. The lapses getting decriminalised are of technical or procedural in nature and these need not go to company law tribunals for adjudication as no criminal intent is involved. The Bill was passed by a voice vote.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Bill will bring positivity in the LLP eco-system and emphasised that the legislation will improve ease of doing business, according to a PTI report. The minister said that with the passage of the Bill, criminal offences will be brought down while ease of doing business will go up and partners will have more flexibility.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, also cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to help small depositors. The Bill aims to make sure depositors quickly get the insured amount for their deposits in case of a bank collapse.

Bank depositors get a maximum cover of ₹5 lakh for their deposits, but often the payment in the event of a bank failure takes a long time. The Bill seeks to ensure that payment is made within 90 days, even when the bank is placed under a moratorium.

The DICGC (Amendment) Bill was passed by a voice vote amid an uproar by Opposition parties over various issues, including the Pegasus snooping row and farm laws. The Rajya Sabha had passed the bill last week. Sitharaman, in her statement said the legislation will benefit small depositors, including those of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

The minister explained that benefits will also go to depositors of 23 cooperative banks, which are in financial stress and on which the RBI has imposed certain restrictions.

The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Monday by a voice vote provides for abolishing certain tribunals which, according to the government, have not helped in quick justice delivery. This Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on 3 August.

The idea is to abolish tribunals set up under various laws and to transfer all pending cases to commercial courts or high courts as necessary.

(PTI contributed to this story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.