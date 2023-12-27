Key events and trends to watch out for in 2024: Part 2

Previous Olympics have left a large hole in finances of host countries. The 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, is considered to be the most expensive to date, costing $59.7 billion. High costs have deterred several countries from even bidding for the Olympics. A dearth of candidates for the 2024 games prompted the International Olympic Committee to choose the 2024 and 2028 host cities at one go. France’s promises will be put to test in 2024 after a long streak of high living costs. There are already concerns that cost overruns could inflate the taxpayers' contribution.