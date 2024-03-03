Key Events Today: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its initial roster of 195 candidates for the impending Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to run for the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi once more, as per the first list. Among the 195 candidates, 34 individuals hold ministerial positions at both the Central and State levels.

Here are the top events of today:

1. PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to preside over a session of the Union Council of Ministers on March 3rd, preceding the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha Polls by the Election Commission. This gathering carries notable importance, potentially marking the final such meeting for the Modi administration in its second term.

2. 'Delhi Chalo' protest to continue, say farmer leaders

Farmer leaders reaffirmed their dedication to the “Delhi Chalo" movement on Friday, emphasizing their resolve to continue until their grievances are resolved. They announced their intention to reveal their next steps on March 3, following a memorial service for a protester who lost their life during confrontations with Haryana security forces in Khanauri, as reported by news agency PTI.

3. Maratha activist Jarange announces ‘rasta roko’

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil declared a statewide 'Rasta Roko' (road blockade) on March 3 to push for the implementation of the 'Sage Soyare' (relatives from the family tree) ordinance notification in Maharashtra.

Despite the Maharashtra government passing a bill on Tuesday to provide quotas to Marathas, Patil opted to continue his hunger strike. While acknowledging the government's action, he voiced concerns about the bill's potential legal validity.

4. Shehbaz Sharif to be appointed as new Pakistan PM

Shehbaz Sharif is poised to assume office as Pakistan's new Prime Minister on Sunday, as announced by the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, which released the election schedule for the head of the government.

As per the schedule, candidates have until Saturday, 2 pm, to submit their nomination papers, with scrutiny of the papers set to conclude on the same day.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has put forward Shehbaz Sharif, aged 72, as its nominee for the prime ministerial position, while Omer Ayub Khan has been chosen by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

5. IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to experience snowfall and rain until March 3. In Uttarakhand, light to moderate rain, and snowfall have been predicted in many places accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning on 3rd March.