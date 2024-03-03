Key Events Today: PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers; ‘Dilli Chalo’ continues and more
Key Events Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday, potentially marking the final such session in the second term of his government ahead of the anticipated Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May this year.
Key Events Today: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its initial roster of 195 candidates for the impending Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to run for the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi once more, as per the first list. Among the 195 candidates, 34 individuals hold ministerial positions at both the Central and State levels.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain/snowfall at some places on 3rd March and at isolated places on 4th March.
6. PM Modi to hold meetings in Telangana tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Telangana by delivering speeches at two public gatherings in Adilabad on March 4 and Sangareddy on March 5. Arriving in Hyderabad from Nanded, he will also unveil various developmental projects. On March 4, the Prime Minister will initiate the construction of the national highway connecting Adilabad and Bela and virtually inaugurate the new NTPC plant in Ramagundam.
(With inputs from agencies)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!