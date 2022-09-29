Key GST changes to take effect from 1 October

Key GST changes to take effect from 1 October (Photo: Getty Images)

1 min read . 02:18 PM IST

Accordingly, the due date for availing input tax credit pertaining to the previous financial year has been extended from the due date of filing of GST return for September to 30 November. Also, the due date of issuance of credit notes and declaration in the returns has been extended from 30 September to 30 November.