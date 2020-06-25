Key indirect tax relief measures in India due to Covid-19

Goods and services tax (GST) was implemented in India on 1 July 2017 and from thereon, it has been an exploratory journey for both the taxpayers and the government. The GST law has gone through various changes and the government has continuously endeavoured to incorporate stakeholder suggestions to make the law simpler and taxpayer-friendly. Efforts put in by the government were paying off and beginning to show results with an upward trend in compliances and GST revenue collections. However, the sudden outbreak of covid-19 has adversely impacted economic growth and consequentially, GST collections. GST revenue collected in January 2020 had crossed ₹1.1 lakh crore ( ₹1.1 trillion) which has seen a downward movement over the last few months, taking into effect the economic slowdown. Due to the nationwide lockdown, which began from 22 March, the government has deferred the release of April GST revenue collection data as the deadlines for various compliances and return filing have been extended to ease the burden on taxpayers.